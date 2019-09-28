Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Reduces Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 407,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,896 shares during the quarter. NiSource makes up approximately 3.5% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned 0.11% of NiSource worth $11,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,273,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 73.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,626,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,299 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter worth $20,445,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource by 14.0% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,857,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,894,000 after acquiring an additional 596,956 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,342,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,248,258,000 after acquiring an additional 537,525 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NI stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $30.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,917,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,710. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.69. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.19 and a 12-month high of $30.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NI. Argus raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research lowered NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.48.

In other NiSource news, VP Joseph W. Mulpas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $357,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $174,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,242.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,768,990. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

