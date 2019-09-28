Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Reduces Stake in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the quarter. Equitrans Midstream makes up approximately 1.3% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $12,091,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $36,356,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 692,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 162,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Margaret K. Dorman bought 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $124,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Thomas F. Karam bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,611,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 121,450 shares of company stock worth $1,956,423.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,831,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,300. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $23.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $406.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.00 price target on Equitrans Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

