Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toshiba Corporation provides a full range of smart digital life products and consumer electronics, designed by the best and the brightest, and backed by millions invested in R & D. The Company’s segments include Energy and Infrastructure, which includes nuclear power generation systems, thermal power, hydroelectric power, and wind power. The Electronic Devices and Components, which includes small-signal devices, power devices, optoelectronic devices, storage devices and semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The Community Solutions, which includes broadcasting system, road equipment systems, water supply and sewerage systems, environmental system, elevators and light emitting diode lights. The Healthcare Systems and Services, which includes diagnostic x-ray systems and computerized tomography systems. The Lifestyle Products and Services, which includes personal computers, televisions, refrigerators, washing machines and home appliance repair services. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Toshiba in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an underperform rating on the stock.

Toshiba stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. Toshiba has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.78.

Toshiba Company Profile

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets electronic and electrical products and systems worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions, Industrial ICT Solutions, and Others.

