Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Cuts Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 80.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,097,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,894,000 after purchasing an additional 308,554 shares during the period. Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Tavio Capital LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the second quarter worth approximately $20,237,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 37.2% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 56.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 22,108 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 422 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.79, for a total transaction of $60,679.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,325.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,854. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,218 shares of company stock worth $611,738. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of McKesson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America set a $160.00 price target on shares of McKesson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.20.

Shares of MCK stock traded down $4.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,775. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.48. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $150.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.27. McKesson had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $55.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.09%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

