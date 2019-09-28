Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 0.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,753,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,661,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,718,000 after buying an additional 58,934 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,368,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,001,000 after buying an additional 70,050 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 760,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,780,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,444,000 after buying an additional 49,059 shares during the period. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.64. The stock had a trading volume of 576 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,848. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd has a 12-month low of $33.61 and a 12-month high of $36.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

