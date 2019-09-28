Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $104,000 Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,630 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Metlife by 165.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Metlife by 22.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,073,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,697,000 after purchasing an additional 194,854 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Metlife by 1.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 173,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Metlife by 12.7% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Metlife in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.26. The stock had a trading volume of 222,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,393,239. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.14 and its 200-day moving average is $46.94.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Metlife had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is 32.65%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Metlife from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Metlife from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.61.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

