Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Takes $108,000 Position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,801 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,019,806 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,607,000 after purchasing an additional 260,096 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,002 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,445 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNK. ValuEngine cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Noble Financial set a $18.00 price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

NYSE:GNK traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.31. 1,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,889. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.05. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $41.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.92 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

