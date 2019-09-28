Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $312.00 Million

Analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will announce sales of $312.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. Tower Semiconductor reported sales of $322.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $306.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.15 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSEM. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.34.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,610,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.81. 683,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,163. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $22.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.52.

Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

