Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $312.00 Million

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will announce sales of $312.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. Tower Semiconductor reported sales of $322.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $306.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.15 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSEM. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.34.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,610,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.81. 683,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,163. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $22.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.52.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tower Semiconductor (TSEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.