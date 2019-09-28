Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tower Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.34.

TSEM stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $22.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.52.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $306.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 8.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 393,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 32,091 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $291,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 27.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 31,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,202,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,919,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $6,253,000. 51.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

