Townsquare Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 511.7% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Hanesbrands by 22.2% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HBI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.12. 184,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,417,631. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $19.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.39.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 63.57% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Several research firms have commented on HBI. Bank of America cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

In other news, insider Joia M. Johnson acquired 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $99,187.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 115,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,145.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald Evans acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $147,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,407,671.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

