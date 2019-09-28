Townsquare Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AEGON (NYSE:AEG)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in AEGON (NYSE:AEG) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,312 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in AEGON were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in AEGON by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,841,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,968,000 after purchasing an additional 530,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AEGON by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,257,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,575 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in AEGON by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,602,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 42,353 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in AEGON by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 946,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 271,529 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AEGON by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 743,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 257,247 shares during the period. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AEGON alerts:

AEGON stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.14. 871,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.27. AEGON has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $6.64.

AEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AEGON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

AEGON Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AEGON (NYSE:AEG).

Receive News & Ratings for AEGON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEGON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.