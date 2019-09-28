Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 213 Shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its holdings in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,033 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BHP Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 69,398 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 177,774 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after acquiring an additional 25,113 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,774 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. 3.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHP. Bank of America downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of BHP stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.68. 124,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.28. BHP Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $43.65 and a 52 week high of $59.02.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 85.25%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

