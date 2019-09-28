TPI Fund Managers Ltd Acquires Shares of 120,826 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 120,826 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,883,000. Oracle comprises approximately 2.1% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in Oracle by 8.7% in the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,697 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,099,788 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $59,070,000 after buying an additional 77,283 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $62.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $66.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.09. The company had a trading volume of 12,372,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,900,064. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $175.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.19 and its 200 day moving average is $54.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 11th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP W Corey West sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $5,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $160,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,761,374.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 985,143 shares of company stock worth $52,356,709. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.