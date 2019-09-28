TPI Fund Managers Ltd Invests $10.77 Million in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 87,252 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,770,000. American Express makes up approximately 3.3% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,904,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,151. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.07. The stock has a market cap of $98.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.05 and a 52 week high of $129.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $1,774,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,619,732.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 7,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $879,990.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,447,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,618,653 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.49.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.