TPI Fund Managers Ltd Makes New $18.17 Million Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 130,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,174,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 5.6% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,342,000 after acquiring an additional 125,161,066 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5,447.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,924,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,266,000 after acquiring an additional 16,619,550 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14,147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,014,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,071 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,341,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,695 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,791,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $128.60. 5,914,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,155,004. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.49. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.60.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

