TPI Fund Managers Ltd Takes $4 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,000. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.2% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 13.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,942 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,989,000 after acquiring an additional 16,477 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 164.1% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,237 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 51.6% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,875 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 47,161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James set a $197.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.15.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.69. 3,211,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $128.08 and a 52-week high of $180.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.38. The company has a market cap of $116.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.05%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.