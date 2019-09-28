Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) Short Interest Update

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the August 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 564,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter worth about $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 56.0% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGS opened at $8.56 on Friday. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 39.65% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The company had revenue of $230.99 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

TGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

