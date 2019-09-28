Travala Trading 18.5% Lower This Week (AVA)

Travala (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Travala token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00003180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Kucoin. Travala has a total market cap of $4.33 million and approximately $18,922.00 worth of Travala was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Travala has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Travala alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00038266 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.43 or 0.05351099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000425 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000199 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00015426 BTC.

Travala Token Profile

Travala (CRYPTO:AVA) is a token. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala’s total supply is 61,571,086 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,091,443 tokens. The official website for Travala is www.travala.com. The Reddit community for Travala is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Travala is medium.com/@travala. Travala’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Travala Token Trading

Travala can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Travala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.