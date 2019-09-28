Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a drop of 50.1% from the August 15th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Trevi Therapeutics stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $10.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.77.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.22). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trevi Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRVI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $886,000. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $9,476,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company's nalbuphine ER, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease.

