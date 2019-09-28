Trias (TRY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.35 Million

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last seven days, Trias has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. One Trias token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Trias has a market cap of $1.35 million and $36,905.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012282 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00192969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.48 or 0.01031446 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00020705 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00090057 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Trias Profile

Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 793,867,500 tokens. Trias’ official website is www.trias.one. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trias’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab.

Buying and Selling Trias

Trias can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

