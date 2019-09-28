Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 343.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,778 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.09% of Tricida worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Tricida by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tricida in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Tricida by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tricida by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Tricida by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Dawn Parsell Otto sold 15,407 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $570,675.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Alpern sold 3,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $111,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,326 shares of company stock worth $4,060,848. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TCDA traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $30.77. 197,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,842. Tricida Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 14.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts predict that Tricida Inc will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCDA. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tricida in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tricida in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tricida and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

