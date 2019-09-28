Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

TSC has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Tristate Capital from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of Tristate Capital stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $21.23. 54,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,535. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.13. Tristate Capital has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $43.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.35 million. Research analysts expect that Tristate Capital will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman James F. Getz acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.41 per share, with a total value of $485,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Dolan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $98,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 61,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,163 over the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSC. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Tristate Capital during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 2,613.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital during the second quarter valued at $97,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 56,633.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 71.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

