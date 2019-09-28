Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TSC. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Tristate Capital from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tristate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Shares of TSC stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $21.23. 35,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Tristate Capital has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $28.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $43.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tristate Capital will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James F. Getz purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $494,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf sold 2,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $46,348.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,203.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 61,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,163 in the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSC. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tristate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 2,613.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 56,633.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 71.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

