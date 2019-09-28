Trollcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $145,737.00 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $145,737.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded 38.3% lower against the US dollar. One Trollcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Bleutrade.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00027112 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002333 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00142588 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000858 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,210.12 or 0.99973812 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000740 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001797 BTC.

About Trollcoin

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 591,550,053 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com.

Trollcoin Coin Trading

Trollcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

