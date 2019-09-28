Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Trading Down 7.8%

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47, 3,782,622 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average session volume of 6,124,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. CIBC lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight Capital lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $2.25 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.52.

The stock has a market cap of $986.03 million, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $382.75 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 13.64%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the second quarter valued at $18,764,000. Luminus Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 14.3% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 16,674,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,514 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,025,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 106,168 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 153.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 168.3% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,681,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,888 shares during the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

