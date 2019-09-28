U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.19. U.S. Silica reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $0.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover U.S. Silica.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $394.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.72 million. U.S. Silica had a positive return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on SLCA. R. F. Lafferty downgraded U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Silica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised U.S. Silica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,225,903 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $105,209,000 after buying an additional 440,219 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 21.5% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,489,754 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,424,000 after buying an additional 795,280 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 17.0% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,068,781 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,040,000 after buying an additional 590,609 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 348.4% in the second quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,802 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after buying an additional 1,289,644 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,552 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after buying an additional 36,053 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SLCA traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.47. 1,809,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,361. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $715.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 2.58. U.S. Silica has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

