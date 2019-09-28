U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) by 79.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,162 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 51,638 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 348.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in U.S. Silica by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,639 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in U.S. Silica by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

Shares of SLCA stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.89 million, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 2.58.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $394.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.72 million. U.S. Silica had a positive return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on U.S. Silica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Silica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. R. F. Lafferty downgraded U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Silica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

U.S. Silica Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.