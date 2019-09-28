Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Receives $53.21 Consensus PT from Analysts

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.76.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Citigroup began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $52.00 price objective on Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

UBER stock opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.89. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($4.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.33) by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,306,943,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,020,876,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $986,048,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $960,067,000. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $737,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

