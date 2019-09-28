Ubiq Hits Market Capitalization of $3.61 Million (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0848 or 0.00001036 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. In the last week, Ubiq has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. Ubiq has a total market cap of $3.61 million and approximately $5,294.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Expanse (EXP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart.

Ubiq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

