UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 1,078,334 Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 87.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,305,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078,334 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $52,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VST. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Vistra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Vistra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vistra Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Loews Corp bought a new stake in Vistra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Vistra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $269,000.

Shares of Vistra Energy stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,337.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.56. Vistra Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.52.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter. Vistra Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 7.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -2,500.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Vistra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Vistra Energy from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

