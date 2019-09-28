UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 915,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,565 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $45,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 138.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 40,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 23,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,155,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,753 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 33.5% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 749,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,432,000 after acquiring an additional 188,273 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 1.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 266,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 9.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,159,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,860,000 after acquiring an additional 455,002 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on TD Ameritrade from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on TD Ameritrade from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on TD Ameritrade from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TD Ameritrade from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. TD Ameritrade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.18.

Shares of AMTD opened at $46.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $42.14 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 36.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

