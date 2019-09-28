UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 23,268 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 290,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,268 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $48,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 249,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,332,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 884,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,372,000 after buying an additional 18,291 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $2,360,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNA. Oppenheimer set a $180.00 price target on Snap-on and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $164.00 price target on Snap-on and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.60.

SNA stock opened at $155.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.93. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $135.29 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.01. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $951.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $3,058,675.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total value of $421,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,251.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

