UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 849,584 Shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,428,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 849,584 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.44% of Yandex worth $54,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 44.0% during the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Yandex by 45.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Yandex in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Yandex in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Yandex by 19.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. VTB Capital raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Renaissance Capital raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America set a $50.00 target price on Yandex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub lowered Yandex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC set a $45.00 target price on Yandex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $35.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.98. Yandex NV has a fifty-two week low of $24.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.25.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $41.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.64 billion. Yandex had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Yandex NV will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

