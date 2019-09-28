UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 8,368 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,368 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $43,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 610.5% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HII shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.10.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $213.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $173.80 and a 12 month high of $262.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.90.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.49). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.68, for a total value of $428,546.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,782,666.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

