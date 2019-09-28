UBS Group AG Acquires 91,989 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,798,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,989 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $191,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.7% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

JPST stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.52. 1,856,116 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.41.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

