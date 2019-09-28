UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 742,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,911 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $138,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 141,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,897,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VBK opened at $181.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.51. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $192.40.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.2111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.