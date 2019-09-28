UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,814,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,072 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.64% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $757,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 42,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,384,000 after buying an additional 18,020 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $628,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 138,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,270,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $271.26. 2,837,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880,757. The company’s 50 day moving average is $269.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.81. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $214.83 and a 1 year high of $277.98.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.3014 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

