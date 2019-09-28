UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Position in Tribune (NYSE:TRCO)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,119,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,732 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.40% of Tribune worth $97,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRCO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Tribune by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Tribune by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in Tribune by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 87,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 29,579 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tribune by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 44,744 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Tribune by 480.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,172,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,090,000 after purchasing an additional 970,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRCO remained flat at $$46.66 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. Tribune has a 12-month low of $36.66 and a 12-month high of $46.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Tribune had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Tribune’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tribune will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Tribune’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company in the United States. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, MY television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network.

