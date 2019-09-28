UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,816,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909,251 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 2.33% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $81,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 76.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.11. 1,112,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,179. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.65. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $30.05.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.