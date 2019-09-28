UBS Group AG Grows Stock Holdings in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 488.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,670,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,216,835 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 3.33% of Corelogic worth $111,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLGX. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corelogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corelogic by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of Corelogic by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Corelogic by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLGX traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.29. 538,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,463. Corelogic Inc has a 1 year low of $31.87 and a 1 year high of $50.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Corelogic had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $459.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Corelogic Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Lee Widener sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $59,579.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry M. Sando sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $723,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,887.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,448. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLGX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Corelogic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Corelogic in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Corelogic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Corelogic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

