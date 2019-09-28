UBS Group AG Has $107.54 Million Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 829,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,198 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.13% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $107,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 253.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $220,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:OEF traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,588. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.23 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.16 and a 200-day moving average of $128.85.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a $0.6296 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.