UBS Group AG Has $543.38 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,718,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,794 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $543,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Brightworth grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 37,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.90. 1,624,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,671. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.30. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $121.21.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.5523 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.