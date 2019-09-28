UBS Group AG Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 236.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,615,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,648,690 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 2.88% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $361,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 51.3% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 645.2% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

EWJ stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.48. 6,899,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,415,655. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.54. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $48.99 and a 1 year high of $60.83.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

