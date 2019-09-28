UBS Group AG Purchases 296,879 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,550,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,879 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $233,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

BATS:QUAL traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.82. 438,196 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.60. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.3671 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

