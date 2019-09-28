UBS Group AG Purchases 414,094 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,283,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414,094 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $121,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 246.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,453.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB remained flat at $$53.59 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 279,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,975. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $54.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.82 and a 200 day moving average of $52.92.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.1034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

