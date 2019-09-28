UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,638,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,523 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $163,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DVY stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,638. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.08 and a 200-day moving average of $99.03. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $84.62 and a twelve month high of $103.78.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a $0.9558 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

