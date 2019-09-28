UBS Group AG Sells 27,088 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,982,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,088 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $150,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 80.6% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 90.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 48.2% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

NEAR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,883,590 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average of $50.24. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.30.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.1122 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

