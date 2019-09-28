UBS Group AG Sells 293,406 Shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,381,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 293,406 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.85% of Western Midstream Partners worth $257,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $127,000. 41.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WES stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.49. 1,062,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,472. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.42. Western Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $35.75.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.39 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

WES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.62.

In related news, Director David J. Tudor sold 5,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

