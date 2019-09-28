UBS Group Analysts Give Boeing (NYSE:BA) a $470.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $470.00 price objective on Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $448.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $500.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America set a $420.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Buckingham Research set a $395.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $402.65.

Shares of BA stock opened at $382.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.78. Boeing has a 52 week low of $292.47 and a 52 week high of $446.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The company has a market cap of $217.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boeing will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 554.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

