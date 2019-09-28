UBS Group Reiterates Sell Rating for Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 510 ($6.66) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 540 ($7.06).

AUTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Numis Securities upped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 532 ($6.95) to GBX 705 ($9.21) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 485 ($6.34) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 529.46 ($6.92).

Shares of AUTO stock opened at GBX 511.80 ($6.69) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 522.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 544.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of GBX 375.60 ($4.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 606.80 ($7.93).

In related news, insider Trevor Mather sold 25,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 549 ($7.17), for a total value of £138,611.52 ($181,120.50).

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

